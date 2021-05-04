A celebration of life service for Delores Ann Linker will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, Lawton.
Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Delores Ann Linker, age 82, of Lawton, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Lawton surrounded by the ones who loved her.
Dee was born Oct. 15, 1938 to Bonnie and Melvin Lashley in Denison, Texas. Her father’s military career allowed her to travel around the world during her childhood. She attended elementary school in Denison and Bells, TX, junior high in Germany and graduated from Lawton High School in 1957. She married Glen Thompson and had two children. Glen passed away in 1972. She later married Robert Linker.
Dee had a long career with CPO at Fort Sill, until her retirement in 1983. She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star and Order of the Amaranth.
Dee will be remembered for her love of family and documenting life with pictures. She never missed her Tuesday hair appointment, keeping her signature natural red hair in perfect form. Dee was an extremely classy lady, always dressed to perfection from head to toe. Her signature sayings, “the thing of it is”, meant she was speaking the truth, and “get over here and hug my neck” was always a very tight squeeze. She loved family gatherings, daily phone calls hearing about all the grandkids adventures, road trips, and especially her dog, Max.
Dee leaves behind her husband of the home. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Deb Fehring and husband, Joe; son, David Thompson and wife, Virginia, all of Lawton; grandchildren: Stacy Justice and husband Matt, of Lawton; Jenefer Nelson and husband, C J, of Edmond; Kyle Thompson and wife, Kelsi, of Edmond; Shanda Vidal and husband Gabriel, of Oklahoma City; great-grandchildren: Justin Durgin; Kaitlyn Justice; Brody Justice; Emily Nelson; Connor Nelson; James Thompson; Sophia Vidal; and Jeremiah Vidal. She was expecting her first great great-grandchild, Aurora Rene South in August.
She was also survived by her sisters: Judith Ingram Nazaryk, of Lawton; Terrie Riccitelli and husband, Kevin, of Norman; and Mary Payton and husband, Dan of Lawton; and newly reunited nephew Darren Hearne of London, England and many other nephews, nieces and cousins that she truly loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Thomas.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Sondra from CCMH Hospice, and Semira from Visiting Angels for their compassionate care of Delores.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CCMH Hospice.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, masks will be required.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com