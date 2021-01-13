Funeral service for Delmer Dement will be held at Locust Grove Baptist Church, Elgin on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. Army retired, Delmer Dement, age 76 of Elgin went to be with the Lord on Jan. 12, 2021.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.Brother Bill Watkins officiating.
Delmer will be laid to rest at Arpelar Cemetery, Arpelar, next to his wife Joyce and son Gary.Delmer was born on Aug. 10, 1944, to E.T. (Bo) and Clara Mae Dement. Delmer married Joyce, the love of his life on Feb. 22, 1964. He proudly served his country in the US Army Artillery and is a Vietnam Vet.
Delmer is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jodi and Melissa Dement; grandsons: Dalton Hagle; Mitchell Dement and Cody Fisher; granddaughters: Kristin Hagle and Courtney Dement; great-grandchildren: Austin; Jaxxon; Everleigh; Aiden and Jesabelle; several nephews, nieces and many friends.
Delmer was proceeded in death by his wife of 56 years, Joyce and their son, Gary Dement. Parents E.T. (Bo) and Clara MaeSisters Earlene and Cleta; brothers twin boys Earl and Burl, Lonnie and Tuffy.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.