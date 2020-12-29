Funeral service for Delmar Lee Baldwin will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Juan F. Rodriguez, Cache, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial with military and police honors will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family requests that masks and social distancing rules be followed during the funeral service.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Delmar Lee Baldwin, 62, Lawton, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 at his home in Lawton. He was born July 31, 1958 in Troy, Ohio to A.F. “Hank” and Retta Sue (Fields) Baldwin. He attended Troy High School and graduated in 1976. Delmar joined the US Army on July 6, 1976 and served eight years as a cannon crewman and an explosive ordinance detachment specialist. Delmar married and had two daughters, Courtney and Lauren Baldwin. He was the store manager of Academy Sports and Outdoors in Lawton from 2008 to present. He graduated from Cameron University in 2000 with a Master’s of Science in Psychology. Delmar also served as a Cache Police Officer from 2016 until his death. He enjoyed motocross competition, excelled in martial arts and toughman competitions, fishing, helping others and took great pride in being a grandfather to Jayden, Aysia, Amorah and ten extended grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of eight years Lupi Maldonado of the home; daughters: Courtney Baldwin of Oklahoma City and Lauren Baldwin and her spouse Antonio Billingsley of Lawton; two step-daughters: Irma Gonzalez of Altus; Isabel Southerland and husband Kyle of Cache; his mother and step-father: Sue and Jim Harrison of Lillian, Alabama; a sister, Debra Faust and husband Rusty of Daphne, Alabama; and step-sisters: Treva Littleton and Dorothy Vagedes of Tip City, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Hank and Unaiv Baldwin, a brother Raymond Edward Baldwin and his grandparents.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.