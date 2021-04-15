Memorial service for Della Lee Schaffer-Mosal, will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at V.F.W. Post #5263, 103 NE 20th St, Lawton. A potluck meal will be served following the service.
Mrs. Schaffer-Mosal passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Lawton.
Della was born on April 19, 1958 in Hoppstadten, Ortsteil Neubrucke, Germany to Dale Eugene and Berta Maria (Scheuing) Schaffer. She grew up in Lawton where she attended school. She married Mark Mosal on May 18, 2001 in Lawton where they raised their children. Della was self-employed as a cosmetologist for over 32 years. She worked at McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Center for most of those years, where she was a friend to the many residents who lived there until her retirement. Throughout her life she enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her grandsons, Jared and Joshua.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Mosal, of the home; daughters: April Schaffer, of the home and Tara Jacobs-Taylor and spouse Frank, of Lawton; her grandsons: Jared Jacobs and Joshua Jacobs, of Lawton; her siblings: Barbara Cagle and Husband, Rick, of Huntsville, AL; Diana Schaffer; Jeanie Wilson; Tina Pena and spouse, Jesse; and Tommy Schaffer, all of Lawton; many nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Jacobs; parents, Dale and Berta Schaffer; her grandson, Baby Jayden Jacobs; and her brother-in-law, John Mosal.
