Funeral for Delford Aaron Armstrong, 30, Anadarko, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Grace Christian Fellowship, Anadarko. Mr. Armstrong passed away May 25, 2022.

Burial will be at Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022 and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home-Anadarko.

