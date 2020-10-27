Funeral for Delbert Lee Jump will be graveside at Celestial Gardens Cemetery in Cyril on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 2:00 P.M with Pastor Delbert McCurley and Pastor Kip Ackley officiating. The family requests social distancing and masks. Arrangements are under the direction of Cyril Funeral Home.
Delbert passed away on October 24, 2020, at the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center where he had been in residence for three years. There he leaves behind an adopted family of fellow veterans, staff, and care givers including his favorite, Karla.
Delbert was born October 8, 1925, in Fletcher, Oklahoma to George and Flora (Newport) Jump. He graduated from Cyril High School in 1943, and shortly after was drafted into the Navy during World War II. He served in the US Navy Air Corp as a tail gunner on an aircraft carrier. After his discharge he came back to Cyril where he worked at the APCO Refinery. He was an Oklahoma Highway Patrolman for 12 years. He drove for Laughlin Trucking, and then returned to work at the refinery lab. After retirement he drove a school bus for Cyril Public Schools.
Delbert married Juanita Schneberger in Wichita Falls, Texas, on October 18, 1947, and they were married for 73 years.
Delbert loved all sports. He bowled, fished, golfed, and loved playing dominos with friends and going to the casino with Juanita. He loved watching all Cyril sports teams and Oklahoma City Thunder. Delbert was honored to have a special reserved seat with his name on it at the Cyril High School gym. Delbert and Juanita were selected as Pirate Fans of the Year five times. He served on the Cyril School Board, Cyril Town Board, and was a deacon at the First Christian Church. He was proud to be a 60-year Mason of the Grand Lodge of Oklahoma. He was chairman for the erecting of the Veterans Memorial at the Cyril Cemetery and was proud to honor his fellow servicemen.
Survivors that Delbert was so proud of and loved so much include his wife, Juanita, of the home; daughter, Linda and husband Jim Myers of Apache; daughter, Debi and husband Rex Warden of Chickasha; son, William (Bill) and wife Tiffany Jump of Phoenix, Arizona. Six grandchildren: Gavan Parker and wife Jeana of Mustang, Keely Jared and Tanner Reynolds of Chickasha, Cody Jump and wife Harmony of Leadville, Colorado, Jay Jump and wife Rachel of Phoenix, Arizona, Mary Lee and husband Eric of Sutton, West Virginia. Six great grandchildren: Lindee and Landynn Parker, Ella and Eli Jared, Otis and Seneca Jump. One niece, Melissa and husband Dale Wilson of Lawton; and a nephew, Michael Vought from the Jump side; and many nieces and nephews from the Schneberger side.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: William Jump and Donald Jump; sisters: Marie Mathis and Darlene Vought; sisters-in-law, Jo Ann Jump and Jessie Jo Jump; and nephew, Steven Jump.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The First Christian Church, PO Box 391, Cyril, Oklahoma 73029, or Cyril Public Schools – Athletic Fund, 100 West Windle Street, Cyril, Oklahoma 73029.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.cyrilfh.com.