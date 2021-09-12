Delbert Keith Walker, 83, peacefully passed away at his home in Perkins, on Sept. 6, 2021 with family by his side. He was born on June 12, 1938 to William Delbert and Bernice Finley Walker in Lawton. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
He lived most of his life in Lawton where he obtained the level of Eagle Scout and graduated from Lawton High School. He attended Cameron University where he earned an Associate degree in Criminal Justice. After his service in the Navy, he had a career in law enforcement working for the Lawton Police Department, Comanche County Sheriff’s Department and the Cameron University Police Department. After retirement he owned and operated Walker Restoration, which kept him active until he moved to Perkins.
On May 30, 1992 he married Inez Mae Pierce and they lived in Perkins. In his spare time, he enjoyed genealogy, treasure hunting, gardening and taking in and loving stray dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Lynn Walker; stepson, David Ray Pierce-Moore; and many of his beloved dogs.
Those left to celebrate his life include his wife, Inez; brother, Jon Walker, of Chester, VA; sister-in-law, Dixie Walker, Tulsa; his children: Jeffrey and Lana Walker of Duncan; Cynthia and Frank R. Lonza of Crescent City, FL; Jeri and Chris Coats of Perkins; Chris Walker; Todd Walker and Kacey and Allen Wallace all of Hugo. In addition, he had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and a niece.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Dale Graham Veterans Foundation, 1268 N Interstate Dr, Norman, OK 73072.
Condolences may be sent to the family and an online obituary viewed by visiting www.strodefh.com.