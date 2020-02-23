Funeral service for Delana Joy Fortune, age 77, of Lawton, will be at 2 pm on Thursday, February 27 at Cameron Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Teel, pastor officiating.
Mrs. Fortune passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Burial will be at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
There will be a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Wednesday, February 26 from 7pm until 9pm at the funeral home.
Delana was born on October 10, 1942 in Lawton, Oklahoma. Her parents were Ray and Betty Jo (Morgan) Biles. She attended Snyder High School, graduating in 1960. She then attended Cameron University. Delana married Nathan Dale Fortune on March 2, 1987 in Lawton, Oklahoma and retired from the Lawton Police Department in 1998. Delana was a faithful follower of Jesus, an active member of Cameron Baptist Church, a steadfast spouse, a passionate parent, and a memory-makin’ mema.
She is survived by her husband, Nathan Dale Fortune, of Lawton, OK; her son and daughter in law, Ray and Tina Anderson, of Edmond, Oklahoma; her daughters and sons in law, Brandi and James Biesiadecki, of Bartlesville, OK and Gina R. and Jacob Bottom, of Gallatin, TN; her sisters, Cynthia Rae Millirons, Jane Ann Tapp, and Kathy Lynn Upton; her grandchildren, Jeshua, Ariel, Cassie, Michaela, Ansley, Chandler, Carly, and Warren; one great grandchild, Eliana; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives.
Delana is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Mark Alan Biles.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cameron Baptist Church 2621 SW “C” Ave, Lawton, Oklahoma 73505.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.