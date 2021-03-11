Dee Edward Givens, 83, resident of Tyler, Texas, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 while visiting family in Lawton.
Dee Edward Givens was born on Sept. 26, 1937, in Edmond, to D.A. and Jo (Potter) Givens. He grew up in Lawton, graduating from Lawton High School in 1955, where he lettered in track. He attended The University of Oklahoma on a track scholarship and was an All-American runner, tying a world record in 1958 by completing the 100-yard dash in 9.3 seconds.
Dee graduated from OU in 1959 and married Babs Yarmuk on Aug. 5, 1961. He was a teacher and coach at Lawton Public Schools from 1960-65, and in August 1965 he began a successful career at New York Life Insurance Company, retiring after 30 years of service. He also served his country in the US Army Reserves for six years.
He is survived by his wife, Babs Yarmuk Givens of the home; two daughters: Janis Ferguson Craig and husband Tommy of Lawton; and Dena Givens Gregorio and husband Dave of Rockwall, Texas; four grandchildren: Brooke Rene Ferguson of Lawton; Brittney Nicole Ferguson of The Colony, Texas; Jordan Ashley Turner of Pratt, Kansas; and Cole Carleton Williamson of Rockwall, Texas; one great-grandchild, Summer Le Ortiz; and brother and sister-in-law: John and Teresa Adair of Lawton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Rex Jon Givens.
