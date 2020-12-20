Graveside Services for Debria Schuler, 68, Temple, will be in the Temple, Cemetery, Temple, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m., Rev. Michael E. Turner officiating, assisted by Dr. Willie B. Smith. Viewing on Sunday from 1-7 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple.
Debria L. Schuler as born on Dec. 25, 1952 in Waco, TX, to Wiley and Inez Littles and departed this life Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Temple.
Debria graduated from Temple High School. She had married Lonnie Charles Schuler on Oct. 10, 1968 in Lawton, and to the union five children: Stacie, Kharla, Tenecia, Lonnie II and Ashlee were born. Debria was a loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, friend, and most importantly a follower of Jesus Christ. A beautiful, strong, independent woman, Debria would do anything for anybody. Most people would make you earn their respect, but with Debria you started with it.
Before Debria graduated from Cameron University, she was a substitute teacher for many years to many children. After graduating, she immediately went into her calling, teaching, and had been loving the kids at Eisenhower Middle School in Lawton. She was an active member of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa. She loved arts and crafts, making cards and gifts for absolutely everyone, and was always ready to be of service. She was a member of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ where she was an usher and Sunday school teacher. One thing we know for sure, without a doubt, was that Debria loved the Lord and shared a Word that was always in her heart.
Debria was preceded in death by her parents: Wiley and Inez Littles; two sisters: Charlene Warren and Devora Anderson; and a brother Reginald Lewis.
She leaves to cherish her memory a husband, Lonnie Sr. of the home; four daughters: Stacie Schuler and Kharla Schuler both of Lawton; Tenecia LeFlore and husband Sanchez of Ohio; Ashlee Schuler of Fort Leonard Wood, MO; a son, Lonnie Schuler Jr and wife Shay of Cushing; 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; brothers: Wiley Littles Jr.; Leon Littles; Warren Lewis; and sisters: Betty Jo Roland and Barbara Davis.
Memorial Donations can be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America.