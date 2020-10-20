Funeral mass for Debra Glass, 62, of Fletcher, Oklahoma, will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sterling with Reverend Rayanna Narisetti, officiating. Burial will follow at the Sterling Catholic Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Debra Lynn Glass was born on October 16, 1958 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Joseph and Viola Markle. She was the youngest of 6 children. She attended Sterling Schools graduating in 1976. She married Phillip “Bo” Glass in 1979. The two were married for 41 years until he passed away in February 2020. The couple lived in Texas for several years before moving back to Oklahoma where they eventually bought a home near Sterling where they resided until their deaths. Debbie was a hard worker, beginning her career at her brother Jim’s gas station and garage in Duncan. She then moved on to Hagger’s Slacks where she worked for several years. She enjoyed her work at the Elgin Video Store where she became an avid movie collector. Debbie then moved on to becoming a valued employee at the Elgin Pharmacy where she warmly greeted everyone with her friendly smile. Debbie had a huge heart. She loved animals, especially her horses, dogs, and cats. She enjoyed decorating her house and working in her flower beds. Debbie was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her.
She is survived by 4 siblings: Patricia Ann Adams and her husband Robert, of Lawton, James William Markle and his wife Karla, of Duncan, Robert Dwight Markle and his wife Connie, of Ardmore, and Pamela Ebisch and her husband Greg, of Lawton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Phillip “Bo” Glass; her parents: Joseph and Viola Markle; and 1 brother, Frankie Joe Markle.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help OLPH Guild, 15209 St. Hwy 17 Fletcher, OK 73541.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to hospice especially nurse Kim and her friend Sheila. They would like to thank everyone for the calls, food, visits, flowers, and prayers.
An Online Guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.