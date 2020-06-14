Graveside service for Debra Gail Watts will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in the Faxon Cemetery with Rev. Matt Thompson, Associate Pastor of Centenary United Methodist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Debra Gail Watts, 64, Indiahoma passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her home in Indiahoma. She was born January 2, 1956 at Tokyo Army Hospital, Tokyo, Japan to Lenwood and Pansy Smith. She grew up in Lawton and was a 1974 graduate of Lawton High School and a 1978 graduate of Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Debra married Ronald Clint Watts in Lawton at First Presbyterian Church on September 22, 1979. She worked Civil Service at Fort Sill for 34 years, of which 2 years at the FAA, 14 years at DRM at Fort Sill, where she received multiple outstanding achievement awards including the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service for Organizational Excellence in Manpower/Force Management and Management Analyst and Team Leader in Manpower, Equipment and Documentation Division, Directorate of Resource management. She worked as the Transition Service Manager at Army Career and Alumni Program at Fort Sill for 18 years, and also oversaw the Red River Career Expo for several years. She was recognized for her outstanding performance and commitment to transitioning soldiers and their family members for soldiers facing the challenge of departing the Army and returning to the civilian work place. Most noteworthy were the 2009 Oklahoma Veteran Small Business Champion of the Year, and the G1 Alumni Award for Civilian of the Year in January of 2015. Debra was a very involved and devoted mother to her children Lacey and Lauren. She spent her time during their childhood as president of the PTA for several years. Debra never missed a field trip, assembly, dance, gymnastics, basketball, softball, cheerleading practice or games. She loved spending time with her husband Ronald, Lacey and her husband Ryan, and Lauren. She enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, Oklahoma State Football and was very supportive of the military. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Lawton.
She is survived by her husband Ronald of the home, 2 daughters, Lacey Sablotny and husband Ryan of Dallas, Texas, Lauren Watts of Charleston, South Carolina, her brother and sister-in-law Larry and Sherry Smith of Chapin, South Carolina, her sister and brother-in-law, Mike and Diane Henry of Austin, Texas and sister-in-law Linda Sherrod of Norman, Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lenwood and Pansy Smith and her brother Leland Smith.
