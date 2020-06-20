Viewing for Debra “ Debbie” Lynn Knox, 61, of Lawton, OK will be at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home from Noon on Sunday June 21, 2020 until 9 p.m. and from 8 a.m. on Monday June 22, 2020 until 4 p.m.
A prayer service will be held at the Impact Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday June 22, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lawton First Assembly(East Worship Center).
Burial will be immediately following her service at Highland Cemetery.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.