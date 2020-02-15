Memorial Service for Deborah L. Vantine will be 10:00 am, February 22, 2020 at Northside Baptist Church, 1715 NW Taylor, Lawton, Ok.
Deborah Leone (Crow) Vantine was born March 27, 1956 in Snyder, Oklahoma to John and LaHonda Jean King Crow.
Deborah passed away February 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, David Vantine and siblings. Deborah Vantine is survived by her husband, James L. Vantine; her 3 sons, John Robert McIntosh, James Edward Vantine and Matthew Ray Vantine; her daughter, Karla Roxanne Vantine and her grandchildren, McKiah Jean McIntosh, Cayden Tate McIntosh, Casandra Jane Vantine, Christopher Michael Vantine and Nichole Polk; her sisters, Loeva Richardson and Barbie Williamson; her brother, Lindon Oneil Crow and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers please make your donation to grandchildrenseducation.ok.