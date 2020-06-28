Debi Massad Condra was born September 20, 1954, in Tyler, Texas, and went to be with her Lord in heaven June 8, 2020. She was the daughter of Glen and Jeri Massad who raised her in Lawton, Oklahoma. Debi graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1972. In 1977, she graduated from the University of Oklahoma where she received a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy. While at the University, Debi was a member of Phi Beta Phi Sorority where she made many lifelong friends. She married Ed Condra in 1977 and spent the next several years working as a physical therapist at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
Following God’s calling, Debi and Ed traveled to Papua New Guinea in 1982 as Bible translators with Wycliffe Bible Translators. They worked together with the Patpatar people on New Ireland Island to produce a translation of the New Testament in the Patpatar language. In later years, Debi faithfully endured many weeks of separation from Ed each year as he travelled back and forth to PNG to work on Bible translation in other languages. Debi once said that Ed did the translation work and she did “everything else”, which was basically true! She raised a family of four children: Luke, Kelsey, Brittney and Westcott. The family often lived in a remote village without modern conveniences, where Debi taught her children, provided medical help for the people of the nearby villages, endured malaria countless times, and was the epitome of the faithful wife and co-laborer. Debi persevered through it all because she loved her Lord and was committed to faithfully following him, no matter the cost.
Debi was absolutely loved by the people she served in PNG. Her smile and love for others was unmistakable in any language or culture. Even in her final six year struggle with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, that beautiful smile and caring spirit shone forth until almost the very end. Debi was loved by many, because she had loved many. Her family and friends will truly miss her, are better for having been impacted by her, and are grateful she finally made it “home.”
Debi is survived by her adoring husband of 42 years, Ed; their four children and their spouses (Luke and Morgan Condra, Kelsey and James Ciluffo, Brittney and Joey Davenport, Westcott and Marcela Condra); six grandsons; her brother Dale Massad of Florida, and sister Darla Massad of Lawton and their families.
Arrangements for a memorial service in Dallas, Texas, are still pending, and possibly may be only online.