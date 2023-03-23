Funeral service for Debbie Cummings, 62, of Cache, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Carter officiating.
Mrs. Cummings passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Lawton.
Updated: March 23, 2023 @ 7:57 am
Burial will be at Cache Cemetery, Cache.
Viewing will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Debbie was born on March 29, 1960 in Lawton, to Tommy and Henrietta (Frazier) Gray. She grew up in San Angelo, Texas and later came to Cache where she graduated from Cache High School. She worked in the office at Gibson’s Discount Center and later at Southwest Claims for 14 years as the office manager. She married Phillip Cummings on March 28, 1997. They moved to Tennessee and later returned to Cache in 2008 where she worked at Barnes, Welch, and Perry CPA’s. Debbie was a member of the Wichita Baptist Church in Cache where she served as the youth group leader and often traveled to Falls Creek and was also very active with the Vacation Bible School. She also was involved in the KK Kickers and clogged with her daughters and she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Cummings, of the home; stepmother, Mary Gray “Jeannie” and companion, Jimmy Lambert, of Savannah, TN; her step dad, Dan Mathews, of Cache; her son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Brittany Bolin, of Lawton; her daughters and a son-in-law, Melissa Moore and Graham Munn, of Portland, OR and Tiffany Kile, of Lawton; her brother, Tony Gray, of Stantonville, TN; her sisters and a brother-in-law, Charlotte and Ronnie Davenport, of Walters, and Lisa Morgan, of Stantonville, TN; her grandchildren: Vera Bolin, Jaxson Kile, Poppy Munn, Luka Kile, Jensen Bolin, Kameron Kile, and Gemma Munn; and many other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy Gray and Henrietta Mathews; and her sisters, Laura Culver and Gina Lynn Gray.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Il 60611.
