Funeral services for Debbie A. Pike-Allen will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Byron G. Elmore, Pastor of Calvary Assembly of God, Lawton officiating.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet friends Friday, October 29, 2021 from 5pm until 7pm at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Debbie A. Pike-Allen, 68, Lawton passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was born July 24, 1953 in St. Mary’s, Pennsylvania to James R. and Elizabeth (Lenze) Pike. She married Delous Edgar Allen, Sr. on October 19, 2000 in Lawton. Debbie loved everyone as much as every person she met loved her. She was a loving wife to Delous, mother and grandmother to her kids, and friend to everyone she met. She cared for kids so much that she drove a bus for Lawton Public Schools for 36 years. Though she enjoyed retirement, she missed the school kids every day. She enjoyed her grandchildren so much when they came to visit, she would get out the toys and play with the kids on the floor unless the Sooners or Buffalo Bills were playing on the TV. Deb loved to bake and would always have cookies or cake ready for the kids, grandkids and of course her husband. Deb cared for the soldiers so much that she always opened her home to basic trainees who could not go home for Christmas and ensured they felt welcomed. Never was there a more loved woman in this world. Never was there a woman who gave so much love to everyone she met. This will be the only goodbye where she will not shed a tear as we all will.
Survivors include her husband, of the home, nine children, Dawn Marie Rink and her husband, Aaron, James Erle Roberts and his wife, Jill, Crystal Jean Dewey, Lana Laree Petrie, Delous Edgar Allen, Jr. and his wife, Hilda, Christopher Michael Allen, Tina Darlene Sorrells, Jetta Casper and her husband, Michael and Helen (Shorty) Calhoun and her husband, Tommy, fourteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She is also survived by three sisters, Donna Heller, Dorothy Conlon and her husband, John and Diane Mazur and her husband, Jerry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Jerimiah and brother-in-law, Rodney Heller.