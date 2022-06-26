Dearld Lee Hill, 88, loving husband, father, and “Baba” died peacefully on May 31, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. Dearld was born in Duncan, in 1934 to Tommie and Dorothy Hill. He moved to Lawton, where he graduated from Lawton High School. He joined the Oklahoma Army National guard, transferred to the US Army Reserves, and then became active duty in the US Army in January 1957. Dearld received an honorable discharge in December 1958. The time he served in the military had a positive impact on his life and he often shared stories of his time stationed in France. He enjoyed traveling in Europe while stationed overseas.
After his discharge from the Army, Dearld returned to Oklahoma and worked at various sales positions until he relocated to Texas to work in automobile sales with his uncle. Dearld married the love of his life Reta in 1968 and they settled in Pasadena, TX. He had one son Darren as well as a stepson Richard. He started working at Sears Department store where he was an appliance salesman for 35 years. His family was always top priority.
Dearld was a member of Richey Street Baptist Church in Pasadena, TX, for 50 years. He served as a Deacon and devoted many hours of service to his church. After his retirement from Sears, he also helped manage the food bank at the church as well as volunteered at a local school to help children improve their reading. During his life, he had numerous friends and enjoyed getting together with them to play dominoes, bowling or just enjoying their company as well as his wife Reta’s excellent cooking. He also loved watching his favorite sports teams.
Dearld and Reta relocated to Las Vegas, NV, in 2018 to be close to family. Reta died in May of 2018, shortly after the move. They were married for 50 years. This was a challenging time for Dearld but spending the days with his family helped make it easier.
Dearld is survived by his son, Darren and spouse Kara, of Las Vegas, NV, and his two grandchildren: Gabriella and Nicholas. In addition, he is survived by his stepson, Richard Nixon of Wichita Falls, TX; his brother, Jerry Hill and spouse Norma, of Lawton; and brother-in-law Galen Robison of Burns Flat, OK, as well as other extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Tommie and Dorothy Hill; his spouse Reta Hill; and sister-in-law, Wilma Fischer and her spouse Dan.
Dearld will be laid to rest with his spouse Reta in a private ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City, NV.
Please consider donating in his honor to Richey Street Baptist Church in Pasadena, TX, or a Veterans organization of your choice.