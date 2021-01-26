Deanna McCollum Moore

Deanna was born on Friday, Dec. 13, 1967, to Kenneth and Dorothy McCollum in Lawton. Kenneth McCollum passed away when she was a baby and Deanna was raised by Dorothy and Billy Jasper, who she knew as her dad. Deanna graduated from Lawton High School in 1985. She started working at Gibson Meat Co. while still in high school. It was here she met her forever husband, Peter. Deanna did not want a funeral service and left instructions where she wanted her ashes to be spread. There will be a celebration of life at a later date per her request, she wants everyone that attends to sit around to eat, drink and remember the good times.
Deanna and Peter were married on Friday, Nov. 13, 1987. Friday the 13th, was always a good day for her. Deanna worked in various customer service fields but enjoyed being a nurses aide. Deanna was always there to support Peter in his job and his time as an officer of the Association of Oklahoma Narcotic Enforcers. She was extremely proud to be one of the few civilians to be granted a honorary membership to the association. Deanna was also extremely proud of her children and the adults they became but they did not hold a candle to her two granddaughters. In June of 2015, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and after treatment, she thought she was cancer free. Then in December, she found out that her cancer was back and that it was not curable but with treatment she could possibly live another 20 years. That is when Deanna decided to fight and fight she did. For the next five years, she took some sort of chemotherapy until her body just could not take anymore. Deanna passed over to God’s hands Dec. 23, 2020, holding Peter’s hand.
Deanna is survived by her husband of the home, children: Steven and Marissa Moore, Newcastle; Michael and Amy Moore, Claremore; William Moore and only daughter Miranda Moore, both of Lawton; granddaughters: Alyssa and Aria; sisters: Dianna and Billy Edmondson, Pryor and Tina Rouse, Owasso; brothers:Carl and Cynthia McCollum, Shawnee and David McCollum, Lawton; sister-in-law. Beckie and Billy Peterson, Lawton. Deanna also leaves behind several nieces, and a special friend (sister from another mother) Sandy Epperson, Talala.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, brother Curtis; sister Tammy Lamb; mother-in-law Henrica Moore, father-in-law Frankie Moore.