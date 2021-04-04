Graveside funeral service for Deanna May Harkins will be 10 a.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Fort Sill National Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Deanna May Harkins died Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Lawton at the age of 80. She was born May 25, 1940 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Raymond and Henrietta Bernadette (Knutson) Rosenow. She graduated high school in St. Paul. Deanna was a mother and housewife.
She married Darrell Huddle in 1963 in Minnesota and followed him in his military career, eventually moving to Lawton. The couple divorced and she later married Marvin E. Harkins in 1988 in Lawton. He preceded her in death.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Joe Stormont, Bakersfield, California; her grandchildren and their spouses: Lisa Merrie and Randy Kunz, Spokane, Washington and Jason and Emerald Stormont, Fairbanks, Alaska; her brother, Robert Rosenow, Minnesota; and a special friend, Joyce Frazier, Lawton.
Her parents preceded her in death.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com