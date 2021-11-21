Funeral service for Deanna Elaine Beene’ will be 12:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Olivet Baptist Church, with Rev. Michael Weinstein, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Deanna Elaine Beene’, 47, of Lawton, passed away Thursday Nov. 11, 2021, in Lawton.
Deanna was born in Oklahoma City, on Feb. 6, 1974, to Gary Lee and Patricia Elaine (Batemen) Weaver. She graduated from Latta High School in Ada, in 1992 where she played on the basketball team all four years and lettered. She attended East Central University for two years where she studied Early Childhood Development until visiting her brother at Fort Bragg upon his return from Germany. While there, she met and married her husband of 27 years. She worked as a nanny until having her son. After her daughter was born, she worked as a NAF (National Association of Family) childcare provider for the AMR (Aliamanu Military Reservation) chapel on Oahu, Hawaii. Upon returning from Hawaii, she volunteered at Almor West and served multiple terms as both PTA (Parent Teacher Association) president and treasurer. When the Army sent her family to Enid she once again began volunteering at the children’s school until she was convinced by a teacher to get certified as a teacher’s assistant. She worked at Taft, Tinker, and the Learning Tree Academy. Since 2018, she has dedicated herself to being a wife and homemaker. Her entire life was dedicated to serving others, especially her family. Her parents, brother, aunts and uncles, nieces, and nephew, and particularly her children and husband were continually the focus of her selfless service. She contracted COVID while helping her daughter move into her first residence.
She is survived by her husband of the home, Clinton Roy Beene’; two children: Clinton Roy Beene’ Jr. and wife Brenda K. and Samantha Elaine Beene’; her parents; a brother, Kavin Dewayne Weaver; and many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her fraternal and maternal grandparents; uncle, Larry Bateman; aunt, Valena Bateman and cousin, Kimberly Campbell.