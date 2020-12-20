Deana V. Pemberton, 80, of Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at her residence with her daughter by her side.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Deana V. Pemberton was born in Elk City, on March 24, 1940 to William Orvalle “Willie” and Bealuh (Hale) Springer. She grew up in Oklahoma City where she went to Shields Elementary and Capitol Hill High School. Her family later moved to Duncan, where she graduated from Duncan High School in 1958. She met Ray Pemberton, the love of her life, on a blind date and was married on Aug. 30, 1958. They lived in Grants, New Mexico before moving to Lawton, in 1959. She sold Avon for many years and later started working for Lawton Public Schools as a Smiles Assistant, a Teacher’s Assistant and Director of the Extended Day Program for almost 20 years until her retirement.
Deana will always be remembered for her love of playing lawn darts, puzzles and bird watching, especially hummingbirds and butterflies. She had a special place in her heart to care for all animals and she dearly loved her family.
She is survived by a son, Steve Pemberton of Lawton; a daughter, Sandra Pemberton of Lawton; a grandson, Steven Pemberton of Moore; four great-grandchildren, Jarrett Ross, Gavin, Kellen, and Jacen Pemberton; brother, Orvalle Springer of Weatherford; sister, Shirley Dixon of Duncan, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a sister, Delores Downey.
