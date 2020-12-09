Dean H. Mills, 84, Lawton, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. He was born May 19, 1936 in Bloomington, IL to Duward H. and Eulavonne I. Mills. Dean was a resident of southwest Oklahoma for 63 years. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and owner of D & G Road Boring and Dean’s Hot Tap Service.
Dean was preceded in death by his father, mother, two brothers: Gerald and Eugene; and a sister, Joann; an infant son, James Dean.
He is survived by his wife, Kaylene, three daughters: Vickie Mills Robison (Lee) of Coldwater, MS; Rhonda Mills of Lawton; Rebecca Mills Noe (Bill) of Coldwater, MS; seven grandchildren: Darrick, Anthony, Sheldon, Britney, Race, Molly, and Melanie; he had 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Tony, and one sister, Debbie, and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many dear friends who loved and respected him greatly.