Funeral service with military honors for Dean Gerald Douma will be 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Zachary Douma officiating.
Placement of the urn at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin will take place at a later date.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Dean Gerald Douma, age 56, was born in Bozeman, Montana Aug. 7, 1965 and departed to join his Heavenly Father Oct. 3, 2021 at his home in Lawton.
He served his country in the US Army from November 1985 until June 1993. During his service, he met his wife, Jeanette, where they travelled from Oklahoma, then South Korea, and completed his service in Alabama to begin his family. After moving to Oklahoma, he started his nearly-27-year-career keeping the country in motion by building tires at Goodyear.
Dean is survived by his wife, Jeanette, his son, Zach and his fiance Kanesha, his son, Josh, his mother and father, Pete & Eva Douma, his brothers, Darren & Duane, his niece, Haleigh, and nephew, Zander, his mother-in-law Cynthia, Laffoon, and several other family members across the country.