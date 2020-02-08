Funeral Services for Deacon Theodore J. Farmer, Sr., age 89, will be held at 11:00 A.M.—Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Bethel Church of God In Christ (1712 SW “C” Avenue), in Lawton, with Superintendent Hubert H. Edison, pastor, and Elder Robert White, officiating.
Deacon Farmer departed this life to his heavenly home on Thursday, January 31, 2020 in Lawton. Burial with military honors will be at 10:00 a.m.--Monday, February 10, 2020 in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery (2900 Sheridan Road) in St. Louis, Missouri, under the direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
He was born January 4, 1931 to Bessie and Buster Farmer in St. Louis, MO. He was the youngest of eight siblings. He attended the public schools of St. Louis, and graduated from Charles Sumner High School where he played baseball for the school team. After high school, he enlisted in the U. S. Airforce on February 12, 1963. Later, he transferred in the military to the U. S. Army in 1967. He retired in 1983. He married the love of his life, Ella Mae Brame on March 11, 1963. This union was blessed with one son, Theodore “Teddy” J. Farmer, Jr. He was a member and served as a deacon at Bethel Church of God In Christ, in Lawton, for many years.
SURVIVORS INCLUDE: His brother-in-law, Alfred Brame (Gloria) of Pennsylvania; his goddaughters, Patricia Driver and Lois Gaines and children. Deacon Farmer raised as a foster parent: Colesta Carr, Emma Williams, Jason Hundor, Stephanie Stepp, Chrystal Williams, Stacey Ramson, David Johnson, and Marcus McCowan; a special grandson, Jamal Crockett; granddaughters: Ariel Bias and Carla Blizzard numerous nephews and nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins and other family members of St. Louis, MO and many other whose lives were touched by Deacon Farmer.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ella Mae (Brame) Farmer; his son, Theodore “Teddy” Farmer, Jr.