Funeral service for Dayman J. Reinwand, 80, of Lawton will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Passmore, pastor of First Baptist East officiating.
Burial will be at Highland Cemetery.
Mr. Reinwand passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Lawton.
Due to COVID-19 and out of concern for the safety of all attending, the family requests all please wear mask and maintain social distancing.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A livestream of the service will be available at www.grayfuneral.com.
Dayman was born on December 25, 1939 near Medicine Park, Oklahoma to William J. and Marcia Reinwand. He married Linda Countryman on October 10, 1959 in Lawton. Dayman worked as an Automotive Mechanic owning several businesses and also farmed his family’s homestead for many years before being employed by Goodyear. He retired in 1995. Dayman had been a member of the Lawton Elks Club and the American Business Club. He was a charter member of the Humane Society of Lawton-Comanche County and the National Organization to End Pet Overpopulation.
Dayman worked hard and played hard. He loved to ride and race motorcycles and enjoyed boating, fishing, and water skiing.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home; two sons, Donald of Midwest City and Curtis of the home; his sister, Emma Crowder, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Billie Marco and Naomi Tillman.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.