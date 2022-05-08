Dawn Price May 8, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral for Dawn Price, 51, Lawton will be at 1 p.m., Thursday May 12, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Chickasha.Mrs. Price died May 3, 2022.Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday May 11, 2022, at Whinery-Huddleston.Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Chickasha.Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dawn Price Burial Ethnology Worship Lawton Fairview Cemetery Funeral Tribute Visitation Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists