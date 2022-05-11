Mrs. Dawn Anita Johnson Price was born in Chickasha, on Oct. 20, 1970 to Joyce Johnson and the late Weldon Johnson. She departed this life on Thursday, May 3, 2022 in Lawton.
At an early age she accepted Christ and was an active member of the New Hope Baptist Church in her hometown of Chickasha. As a young girl, she was a faithful member of the choir. As an adult, lended a helping hand whenever and wherever needed. Dawn attended Chickasha Public Schools and graduated in 1988 with honors. She furthered her education, by receiving her Bachelor of Science degree, at the University of Science and Arts with a major in Psychology. Dawn also earned her Master of Arts degree in Counseling Psychology at Oklahoma City University. She was a member of the Oklahoma Counseling Association and the American Psychotherapy Association. She was a Licensed Professional Counselor, Licensed Behavioral Practitioner and a certified School Counselor. Her time and advice were invaluable. Dawn made everyone feel valued, special, heard and loved.
On, Sept. 26, 1997, she was united in Holy Matrimony to Desmond Price. This union was blessed with a daughter, Joycelyn Desi Price.
Dawn was preceded in death by her father, Weldon Johnson, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, a devoted husband, Desmond Price; one precious daughter, Joycelyn Desi Price; mother, Joyce Johnson; brothers: Lewis-Karl Richardson (Sylvia); Jay-Valanda Richardson; Ronald Johnson and Rodney Johnson; niece, Alanda Johnson; mother-in-law, Debra Price and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Dawn Anita Johnson Price will be on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Chickasha, interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Chickasha under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.