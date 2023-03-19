Davy T. Kirkes, 88, was welcomed by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, into his eternal rest on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023.
A memorial service for Davy will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church with the Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, Pastor, officiating. Davy donated his body to science, so an interment will take place at a later date.
Davy was born in Lawton on June 21, 1934 to Virgil Kirkes and Laura Shriver. He married Ruby Anderson on Aug. 30, 1969 in Lawton at St. John Lutheran Church. Davy was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church on June 26, 1977.
Davy served his country in Germany as a part of the Army. Then he worked at TWA in Kansas City before becoming a businessman in Lawton where he owned and operated Atlas Business Machines.
Davy was the kindest and most generous person one would ever meet. He will be deeply missed.
Davy is survived by two sons: Tim Kirkes of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Mitchell Reed of Lawton; two grandsons: Jacob Reed of Lawton, and Taylor Kirkes of Marion, Iowa; one nephew, Alfred Kirkes and a very special sister-in-law, Barbara Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruby, his parents and three brothers: Edward, Francis, and Ira Kirkes.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 102 SW 7th St., Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.