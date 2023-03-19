Davy T. Kirkes, 88, was welcomed by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, into his eternal rest on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, 2023.

A memorial service for Davy will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church with the Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, Pastor, officiating. Davy donated his body to science, so an interment will take place at a later date.

Tags

Recommended for you