Davie Lamarr Tims was born on Sept. 21, 1961, in Nuremberg, Germany to the late Otis Tims and Shirley Tims.
Davie grew up in Lawton, he attended Lawton Public Schools and was a graduate of Eisenhower High School in the class of 1980. He enrolled in Great Plains Technology Center and earned a certification in woodworking and carpentry.
Davie worked at Holiday Inn during his time in high school, later he went on to work at Martin’s Restaurant, and then became the executive maintenance tech at McDonald’s. Davie had an entrepreneur spirit and owned and operated Lamarr’s Fashion Clothing Store. In May 1982 Davie joined the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. team where he was employed until his passing on July 28, 2021. Davie was known by his associates as a man of integrity and he enjoyed sharing the gospel. Davie was married to Carol Tims for thirty three years. To the union, four beautiful sons were born: Davie Tims Jr. and Roy Tims of Lawton; Lamarr Tims of London, England, and Ontavius Tims of Lawton. He was a person of many talents. He was a mentor and coach to many of the youth around the community. Davie accepted Christ at an early age. He was a previous member of Grace Fellowship Church. Later Davie and Carol joined Freedom Christian Fellowship Church where they became very active disciples. He spent countless hours doing discipleship and really enjoyed sharing the gospel with anyone he encountered. He worked around the church doing various tasks. He enjoyed teaching other disciples. Davie had a passion for prison ministry. He enjoyed sharing the good news with the inmates. Davie served as Head Deacon at Freedom Christian Fellowship Church he enjoyed attending church and helping to make disciples. Davie served as a volunteer in the Chaplain program at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. One of Davie Tims’ biggest accomplishments was being a father and “paw paw”. He was always involved in his children and grandchildren’s lives and considered himself blessed to have four sons and six grandchildren (Jaelyn Tims; Davie Tims; Averie Tims; Michael-Ray of Lawton and A’mari, and Jayden of London, England). His children, Davie, Roy, Lamarr, and Ontavius, called their dad a superhero, and even as adults still see him that way. He was always there for them through their ups and downs and taught them to enjoy every moment life has to offer. Hobbies that Davie enjoyed included fishing, camping, traveling, snorkeling and watching sports
He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Eugenia Carol Tims; his sons: Davie Tims, Roy (Amanda) Tims, of Lawton; Lamarr (Juanisha) Tims of London, England, and Ontavius Tims of Lawton; his mother, Shirley Tims, Lawton; bothers: Howell (Debra) Tims; Ronald Tims; and Stevie (Tasha) Tims all of Lawton; sister, Wendy (Larry) Kemper of Lawton; brothers-in-law: Clentis; Rodney, and Donnie Douglas, Lawton; John (Tammi) Douglas Midwest City; sisters-in-law: Marilyn (Robert) Siders of Augusta, Georgia; Kaye (Brad) Collins and Deborah Stewart, Lawton; and a host of devoted nieces and nephews, cousins, many relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Davie Lamarr Tims will be on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at 10 a.m., at St. John Missionary Baptist Church,1504, SW NH Jones Ave., Lawton.
Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston. The family will have a visitation on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The family requests that masks be worn at the service.
