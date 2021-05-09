Graveside service for David Young Robison Sr., will be at 1 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021 at Letitia cemetery east of Lawton with Jim Myers, pastor of Restoration Church of God in Cache officiating.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Comanche Nation funeral home in Lawton.
David Young Robison Sr., 76, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at his home in Lawton.
He was born July 20, 1944 in Lawton, to Eugene and Thurine (Giles) Robison. He married Janice Chambers on May 5, 2004 in Cache. He graduated from Lawton High school and attended Cameron Junior College. Early on he worked for Bekins Van Lines as a long haul truck driver and Fletcher Transfer and Storage as a moving contractor. Until recently he worked for Lawton Public Schools as a bus driver for the past 20 years.
He was an excellent pool player and served with his wife as a Coors Pool League operator. He was an avid OU Sooners fan and loved playing golf. He was a loyal patron of Lawton Municipal golf course.
David was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, Delores Jean Robison and a brother, Gary Robison.
David is survived by his wife, Janice Robison, of the home; four sons: Ricky; Ramey; Rydell and his wife Janet; and David Robison Jr. all of Oklahoma City; two daughters: Delores Baker of Oklahoma City and Kristie Rivera and husband Ricardo of Lawton; two stepsons: Vince Holloway of Lawton and Bart Holloway of Ringgold, GA; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.