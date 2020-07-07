David Wayne Young was born on February 12, 1979 in Lawton Oklahoma to Rebecca Sparkman (Young) and Dewane Sparkman. He departed this life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Tecumseh, Oklahoma at the age of 41.
David grew up in the Lawton area where he attended school at Lawton McArthur. He worked a variety of jobs in construction. He enjoyed being outdoors where he could camp, fish, race go-carts, barbeque and play horseshoes. He always had a smile on his face, loved to laugh, and make others laugh.
David is preceded in death by his grandparents, Grace and James Sparkman, grandfather Irwin Stewart, uncle Drew Sparkman, niece Abigail Ward and nephew Winston Ward.
David leaves behind his wife Carla Young of Carnegie, son Skyler Good of Carnegie, daughter Katara Young of Carnegie, grandparents Carolyn and Johnny Sparkman, brother Christopher Lee Ward of Lawton, sister Ashley Beatty and husband Allan of Chandler, niece Alexa Ward, two nephews Gary Ward and Isaac Reed. Aunts Carol Jean Cooper and husband Howard of Cement, Susan Addington and husband Jerry of Marlow, Jodi Davis and husband Jason of Pueblo, CO, Carol and husband Stephen Westphal of Moore, and Patricia and husband James of Mulkey of Lawton, uncle Jeff Sparkman of Oklahoma City, very many of cousins and many more.
“And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched….
For nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much.”
A private family service will take place. Condolences can be expressed online at www.parksbrothers.net. Services are under the care of Parks Brothers Funeral Service, Chandler, Oklahoma.