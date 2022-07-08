David Wayne Eckiwaudah born October 15, 1965 in Lawton and passed peacefully at home on July 3, 2022.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday July 11, 2022 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday July 8, 2022 at the Funeral Home.
David graduated from Cyril in 1981, attended Haskell Indian Junior College in Lawrence, KS and Cameron University in Lawton with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
David served in the US Navy. He went to bootcamp in Orlando, Florida and in Illinois at Great Lakes Naval Training Center. He served on the Battleship USS New Jersey, toured Europe and the Mediterranean (Beirut 1984) later he docked in Long Beach, CA.
After the service he returned to Cyril and continued with his education and started an Electrical Fix it shop in his home called AD Electronics.
David had a great passion for science and tinkering with electronics. He was always active at playing sports throughout his school years, playing football, baseball, basketball and track in high school. He played football and baseball at Haskell Indian Junior College. Later in life he was a champion on the horseshoe circuit and did a lot of tournaments throughout Oklahoma.
David is survived by his sister, Natalie Eckiwaudah of Cyril; brother, Dennis Eckiwaudah (Jr.Lynette) of Flagstaff, AZ. He was a loving Uncle to Alan Eckiwaudah and Stephanie Eckiwaudah-Montanye. He was also was a grand uncle to Regina and Emma Eckiwaudah-Montanye.
David is predeceased by his mother Gloria Marie Eckiwaudah, father Dennis H. Eckiwaudah Sr.
He was well known for loving Star Trek he was always saying “Space is the Last Frontier”.