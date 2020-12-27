Word has been received of the death of David W. Hoard, 82, of Sterling.
A private graveside memorial service is being held at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mr. Hoard passed away on Dec. 22, 2020 in Lawton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
David was born on Sept. 7, 1938 in Grady County to Hugh and Opal Hoard. He grew up in the Sterling area where he attended school. He joined the United States Army in May of 1956 and served his country until his honorable discharge on March 31, 1961. After the military he returned to Oklahoma, living in Lawton where he worked as a Steam Boiler Operator at Fort Sill. He married Janice (Jones) DeJarnett on March 18, 1995 in Sterling. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, Blue Lodge, Elgin. He was also a member of the Shriners, Eastern Star, Knights Templar, York Rite Bodies, Order of the Amaranth, and Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Sterling and enjoyed writing poetry and short stories.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Hoard, of the home; his daughter, Tammy Williams, of the home; two sons and daughters-in-law, James P. and Pamela DeJarnett, of Healdton; and Yancy and Robin DeJarnett, of Washington; his brother and sister-in-law, James “Cliff” and Wanda Hoard, of Texas; grandchildren and their spouses:, James R. and Lucca DeJarnett; Elizabeth and Jeremy Danforth; John Williams; Rebekah and Travis Stevens; Mike “Brian” and Kristen DeJarnett; and Jamie Brockett; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Betty Hoard; and a baby brother, Charles Hoard.
