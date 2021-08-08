Funeral services for David Turner will be at Flower Mound School Gym, Lawton, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at 10 a.m., Rick Beard officiating with burial in Flower Mound Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Visitation on Sunday afternoon from 3-5 p.m.
David Lynn Turner was born to Frank Emmit and Oleta McGee Turner on June 14, 1957 in Lawton, and departed this life in Walters, on Aug. 5, 2021 at the age of 64 years, 1 month and 22 days.
David grew up on the southeast side of Lawton in the Flower Mound Community where he attended elementary school. He then attended MacArthur Junior High and High School, graduating in 1975. While in school he participated in 4-H and excelled in livestock judging.
David married Paulette Kirkpatrick on Dec. 27, 1985 in Wichita Falls, TX and they raised four children. He has been engaged in some aspect of farming his entire life including 20 years in custom harvesting which began right out of high school. He also raised pigs from 1985 to 2012 along with operating his cattle trucking business for many years. David enjoyed fishing, coyote hunting, and watching sports and rodeos.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Ryan Paul Turner in 2018.
Survivors include his wife Paulette, of the home; three daughters: Kristi Ash and R.D. of Lawton; Kim Johnson of Walters; Staci Kloxin and Will of Walters; six grandchildren: Camber; Kenzi; Alexis; Tagan; Kenadee and Riggin; his brother, Gail Turner of Lawton; his uncle, Royce McGee of Marlow; his aunt, Nelda Bivins of Wichita Falls; his mother-in-law, Sally Kirkpatrick of Marlow; his nieces and nephews: Jared; Chase; Kaylee and Ross; other relatives and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Centric Hospice, 6215 W. Gore Blvd., Lawton, OK 73505