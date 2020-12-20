Graveside Services for David Trotter, 82, Cookietown, will be at the Walters Cemetery, Walters, on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at 10 a.m., Rev. Arbuary Ritter officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
David Eugene Trotter was born to Howard Cornelius and Florence (Adams) Trotter on Oct. 12, 1938 and departed this life in Lawton, on Dec. 18, 2020 at the age of 82 years, 2 months and 6 days.
David grew up in the Cookietown Community north of Randlett. He married Alice Marie (Dale) Trotter on June 4, 1994 in Temple. He was a longtime member of Faith Mission Church in Temple and enjoyed attending Union Valley Church at Cookietown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Florence Trotter, and his wife Alice in 2019.
Survivors include his brother, Ronald Dale “Keith” Trotter of Cookietown; his Temple Manor and Union Valley families.