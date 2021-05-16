Graveside service for David Ray Hilliard will be 1 p.m., Friday, May 21, 2021 at Fort Sill National Cemetery Elgin. Military honors provided by Stephens County Honor Guard.
Services are under the direction of the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
David Ray Hilliard, 86, of Lawton, passed away on March 27, 2021 at his home from natural causes.
David was born in Claremont, New Hampshire. He later moved to Vermont until he joined the U.S. Air force in 1952 and moved to Bermuda where he was stationed at Kindley Air force Base. He proudly served until 1956.
David married his first wife Irene, and they together became the parents of Brian Hilliard, Michelle Mullins, Suzanne Hilliard, Peter Hilliard, Renee Geary, Yvonne Schiro, and Colette Hilliard. He later went on to become the grandfather of Jeremiah Phelps, Kristine Arzola, Julia Bear, Adam Watson, Anthony Watson, Justin Kerr, Jacob Geary, Matthew Geary, Timothy Geary, Brianna Geary, Joseph Geary, Michael Geary, Emily Parsch, Nicholas Schiro, and Lindsey Schiro. David was also blessed with 14 great-grandchildren.
He spent his time raising his family in Massachusetts, Vermont, and California.
David married his wife Monique Rackley, mother of Theirry Rackley in 1978.
He worked at IBM for thirty-eight years and West Marine for many years before retiring in Oklahoma in 2002. He enjoyed raising his family, ballroom dancing, skiing, stunt flying, furniture crafting, model train hobby, traveling and much more!
He was preceded in death by his daughter Colette Hilliard, his sister Mary Borum and wife Monique Hilliard.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com