Funeral service for David Murrow will be 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the Garden Room at Lawton First Assembly with Rev. David Hubbard, associate pastor officiating.
Burial with military honors will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
David Murrow, age 64, of Lawton, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his home. He was born Feb. 15, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois to David Eugene and Genell (McCluskey) Murrow. He married Louisia Berning on June 17, 1978 in Denver, Colorado. Mr. Murrow served in the U.S. Army from 1977 to 1990, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He then served at several Post Offices across Oklahoma and retired as the Postmaster in Claremore. Mr. Murrow was a member of Lawton First Assembly.
Survivors include his wife, Louisia, of the home, two sons: Joshua Murrow and Aaron Murrow, both of Lawton; a granddaughter, Lillian Grace Murrow, Lawton and two brothers: George Alan Murrow, Missouri and Jeffrey Murrow and his wife, Sheila, Aurora, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation.
