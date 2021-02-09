David M. Hawk was born on April 11, 1967 in Guyman.
He died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at his home.
David attended school in Lawton, graduating from Eisenhower High.
Later he attended Full Sail College in Orlando, Florida graduating with an associate degree. After leaving Full Sail, David worked as a rigger and climber. This was the type of job he really loved. He would talk for hours about this to anyone that would listen. He later became a mason and was a lifetime member of the Cache Lodge. He enjoyed the brotherhood and the principles of the masons.
David was an animal lover. He was especially fond of his dogs. After moving to the country he got into raising chickens and turkeys. He enjoyed talking to the chickens and turkeys and they responded by following him around.
He is survived by one son: Ian Hawk, Killeen Tx; his sister and her husband: Tanya and Randy Smith, Pauls Valley; his brother and his wife: Bryan and Evelyn Hawk, Yukon, and his parents: Celia and Ira Hawk, Lawton. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Coe and Erma Hawk and his maternal grandparents: Malcolm and Martha Caffee.
Funeral services for David Hawk was held Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at 3 p.m., at Carriage Hills Christian Church with Rev. Terry Marsh officiating.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com