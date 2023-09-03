David Louise Craig left this earth in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 while surrounded by loved ones.
David was born Oct. 6, 1957 in Los Angeles, CA to Charles Daniel Craig and Edith Marlene Johnson. David was a proud member of the Comanche Nation. He was a direct descendant of Chief Esa Rosa Whitewolf.
David grew up in west Dallas area, he attended school in Texas and Oklahoma, and graduated in 1976 from Fort Sill Indian School.
There wasn’t a place he couldn’t go that he didn’t make friends or know someone. David loved life and lived it on his terms and to the fullest.
David is survived by brother Charles Craig Jr., Grand Prairie, TX; sisters: Brenda Soliz, Lawton, JoAnn Bingham, Billings, MT, Patricia Rodriguez, Garland, TX, and Dianna Reyes Dallas, TX; aunts: Johanna Lambert, Irene Johnson and Anita Johnson, all of Lawton and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
David is preceded in death by his parents; Sister Mary Soliz; great-grandmother Maude Chaat Blevins; maternal grandmother Bernice Whitewolf; aunts: Naomi Lyles and Betty Elrod; uncles: James M. Johnson, Harold Johnson Jr. and Arthur Tommy Johnson.
A Prayer Service/ All Night Wake will be held Tuesday Sept. 5, 2023 at 4 p.m. and Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday Sept. 6, 2023 at 11 a.m. Both services will be at the Watchetaker Hall at The Comanche Nation Complex with Pastor Ed Rivera officiating. Burial will follow at Otipoby Comanche Cemetery under the direction of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.