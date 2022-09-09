David “Leroy” Johnson, 83, of Carnegie, went to his heavenly home on Sept. 7, 2022. Leroy was born on Sept. 2, 1939, to David Benjamin and Nellie Laura (Hughley) Johnson at their home in Oney. Leroy grew up and attended school in Oney and Fort Cobb. He married the love of his life, Laquita on Nov. 7, 1958, in Fort Cobb. Together they had three daughters, Deborah, Rita, and Darla.
Leroy was an Air Evac Medical Technician Sergeant in the United States Air Force. During his service he spent tours in Vietnam, Germany, Turkey, Greece, Illinois, California, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama. After retiring from the Air Force Leroy began working for the City of Altus and he worked there for 24 years as Code Enforcement.
Leroy was a faithful member and deacon at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Altus, for 45 years. He has been a member of First Baptist Church in Carnegie, for the past year. He enjoyed playing the banjo, domino’s and woodworking and enjoyed listening to bluegrass and gospel music. He was always willing to help others in need with any repairs but being a husband, father, and grandfather is what he enjoyed most. He will be dearly missed by those who love and miss him.
Leroy is survived by his wife, Laquita Johnson of the home; daughters: Deborah Renee Woodman of Calumet, and Rita Kay Beisel and husband, Woody, of Carnegie; grandchildren: Aimee Woodman of El Reno; Tiffany Koshiol and husband Josh, of Calumet; Stephen Woodman and wife Heaven of McKinney, Texas; Shannon Robison and husband, Ramey of Fort Cobb; Austin Beisel and wife, Emily of Weatherford; David Craig and wife, Amber of Canute; Geena Bishop and husband, David of Gotebo, and Jamie Craig and Fiancé, Abbie Dickerson of Tulsa; great-grandchildren: Lilli and Mila Koshiol; Knox and Kelbi Robison; Rowan Beisel, and Bodie Craig; sisters: Verda Reed of Lawtonand, Linda Kay Butler of Littleton, Colorado.
He is preceded in death by his parents: David and Nellie Johnson; daughter, Darla Yvonne Craig and brothers: Ralph Johnson and Louie Johnson.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 First Baptist Church, Carnegie. Burial will be at Fort Cobb Cemetery, Fort Cobb.
Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Friday Sept. 9, 2022, at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Carnegie. Arrangements are under the direction of Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Carnegie.