David “Leroy” Johnson, 83, of Carnegie, went to his heavenly home on Sept. 7, 2022. Leroy was born on Sept. 2, 1939, to David Benjamin and Nellie Laura (Hughley) Johnson at their home in Oney. Leroy grew up and attended school in Oney and Fort Cobb. He married the love of his life, Laquita on Nov. 7, 1958, in Fort Cobb. Together they had three daughters, Deborah, Rita, and Darla.

Leroy was an Air Evac Medical Technician Sergeant in the United States Air Force. During his service he spent tours in Vietnam, Germany, Turkey, Greece, Illinois, California, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama. After retiring from the Air Force Leroy began working for the City of Altus and he worked there for 24 years as Code Enforcement.