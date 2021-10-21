Visitation for David “Davie” Leroy Puckett Jr. will be held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
David “Davie” Leroy Puckett Jr., 32, slipped into the arms of our merciful Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. He fought long and SO hard and we are extremely proud of him.
David Jr. was born in Lawton, on Dec. 9, 1988 to David and Bernice Puckett. He grew up in Lawton, attending Crosby Park Elementary, Tomlinson Middle School and Lawton High School.
Davie had a passion for a lot in his short time here on earth. He worked alongside his dad and uncle at the family owners business, Archers Corner. He was definitely a full blown American man; guns, archery, hunting, knives (no one could sharpen a knife better), camo, and the flag. He loved his country and that was evident. He loved to talk politics and send funny political memes to his friends and family quite often.
Davie thoroughly enjoyed gaming nights with his friends as well and he was quite good at it.
He loved his family with all that he had. He respected his dad and everything he taught him in life to include many hunting trips with the end result of making deer jerky. He had a love for experimenting with different venison jerky flavors, most of which were extremely hot! The spicier the better. His favorites were his mom’s chicken and dumplings and cabbage rolls. He also often looked forward to sushi dates with his seeester. He enjoyed watching his nieces grow into the beautiful young ladies they are today and always watched out for their best interests.
Davie was a great listener. He honored loyalty. Although stubborn, he loved fiercely if you were lucky enough to be a part of that. He had a soft spot for all animals, especially the cute and fluffy ones. He is a wonderful son, uncle, brother, cousin, nephew and friend. He will be missed tremendously by all that knew his amazing heart and spirit.
Davie is survived by his parents, David and Bernice Puckett; sister and brother-in-law, Amanda and Lonnie Johnson, Elgin; several aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and special friends he cared very deeply about. Special thanks to his Aunt Anita and best friend, Sarah for always being there to comfort him, call him, read to him, play his favorite songs for him and just love on him. Your devotion truly helped him in his fight.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Uncle Lewis, Aunt Connie and cousins.