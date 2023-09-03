Funeral service for David Howard Richardson, age 78, of Snyder will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 923 E. Street, Snyder, with Rev. Landon Warren officiating. David Howard Richardson went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton. Private burial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery in Snyder at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home.
He was born on Feb. 17, 1945, in Cushing to Howard Webster and Annis Vinita (Carpenter) Richardson. He attended Snyder Public Schools and graduated in 1963. After graduation, David attended Cameron Junior College in Lawton, later transferring to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture in 1968. He served in the United States Army Reserves for seven years.
David was united in marriage to Karolyn Sue Cullar on March 25, 1967, in Waurika. He and Sue were married for 56 years and the proud parents of their two daughters Mendy Warner and Ginger Richardson.
He was a lifelong farmer and rancher. Outside in nature was his favorite place to be. Each year he and Sue took the entire family on vacation. David enjoyed the mountains and cool weather of Red River, New Mexico. He cherished taking his girls to the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge. They would hike and enjoy the wonders of nature. David was a member of the First Baptist Church of Snyder, where he had served as Deacon.
David is survived by his wife, Karolyn Sue Richardson of the home; his two daughters: Mendy Warner and her husband Stacy of Texarkana, Texas and Ginger Richardson and her husband Adolfo Garcia of Lawton; two brothers: Tim Richardson and his wife Susan of Edmond, and Kent Richardson of Blanchard; three grandchildren: Paxton Richardson and his girlfriend, Ashlyn Moore of Lawton, Pierce Warner of Texarkana, Texas, and Piper Garcia of Lawton; nieces and nephew, Karis Jones, Mary Beth Qualls, and Michael Richardson; several great nephews and a great niece; and a longtime friend and former Ranch Foreman, Carlos Garay and family of Snyder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Vinita Richardson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Buck and Mildred Cullar; and one brother-in-law, Royce Cullar.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Snyder or to the donor’s choice in memory of David Richardson.