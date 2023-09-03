Funeral service for David Howard Richardson, age 78, of Snyder will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 923 E. Street, Snyder, with Rev. Landon Warren officiating. David Howard Richardson went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton. Private burial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery in Snyder at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home.

He was born on Feb. 17, 1945, in Cushing to Howard Webster and Annis Vinita (Carpenter) Richardson. He attended Snyder Public Schools and graduated in 1963. After graduation, David attended Cameron Junior College in Lawton, later transferring to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture in 1968. He served in the United States Army Reserves for seven years.