Funeral service for David Hodsden, 66, Lawton, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Craig of the Lawton Christian Center officiating.

Mr. Hodsden passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at his home in Lawton.

