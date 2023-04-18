Funeral service for David Hodsden, 66, Lawton, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Craig of the Lawton Christian Center officiating.
Mr. Hodsden passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at his home in Lawton.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
David was born on June 9, 1956, in Amarillo, Texas, to Richard and Florence Hodsden. The family came to Lawton and David graduated from Eisenhower High School. He worked as a mixer operator with Georgia Pacific for 19 years, retiring in 2020. He married Ruth Kyselka in 2006. He was a member of the Lawton Rangers and loved woodworking. He was also a member of the Lawton Christian Center.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Hodsden, of the home; his daughters and sons-in-law, Brandy and Terry Greenhalgh, of Elgin, OK, Tamara and Mark Dawson, of Dallas, Texas and Amanda Ambriz, of Sherman, Texas; his son and daughter-in-law, James and Dawn Woods, of Lawton, OK; his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Ludwig Pereles, of Lawton, OK; his brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Debbie Hodsden, of Woodworth, OK; his grandchildren: Jamie, Masako, Annika, Brittney, Konnor, T.J., Dylan, and David, Jr; his great-grandson, Akiri; and his nieces and nephews.