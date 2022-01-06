Funeral service for David Hayes, 54, of Fletcher, will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at the Fletcher High School Gymnasium with his Friend Randy Cocheran, officiating. Burial will follow at the Fletcher Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
David passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 54.
David Joe Hayes was born June 9, 1967 in Altus, to Joe and Nila (Walling) Hayes. He graduated from Elgin High School in 1985. David wrestled from 2nd grade until he graduated. He wrestled at many tournaments with his dad as his coach. David worked different jobs all the while raising his two daughters. He started working with his dad and brother at Hayes Construction as a trim carpenter. The three of them worked together for over 20 years until he started carrying mail for the United States Postal Service in 2009. David married his best friend, Darla Nix, on Dec. 31, 2004. In saying I do, he took on the role of being a dad to four more; his little family of three turned into a family of eight. David was the family plumber, electrician, and mechanic always making sure Darla’s mail vehicles were running which was a fulltime job in itself. He was very involved in all of kids’ extracurricular activities whether it was FFA, volleyball, softball, basketball, or baseball. He never skipped a beat when those activities became his grandkids hobbies. When he wasn’t sitting in the bleachers at a ballgame, Dave enjoyed golfing with his sons, tinkering on his tractor, and rebuilding his truck. He was an active member of The Assembly in Cyril where he served as a deacon and could always be found standing in the back greeting people and handing out bulletins and candy.
He is survived by his wife, Darla Hayes; four daughters: Amber Marshall and her husband Alex; Brandi Johnson; Amber Hendrix and her husband Keiba; and Emily Nix; two sons: Rondal Nix and Kim Enix and Levi Nix and his wife Kayla; his dad, Joe Hayes and his wife Carla Sue; one brother, Steve Hayes and his wife Johnda; one sister, Janet Wolfe; 11 grandkids: Houston, Brycen, Oakley, Aleiyah, Blakely, Lakynn, Kane, Nokona, Baylor, Mallory, and Bre; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nila Hayes and his father and mother-in-law: Jack and Zelma Hutson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in David’s name to The Assembly in Cyril or the Fletcher Athletic Department.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.