Funeral services for David Glenn, 73, Walters, will be at First United Methodist Church, Walters, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at 2 p.m., Rev. Roger Noland and Rev. Brantley Tillery officiating. Burial in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing shall be practiced.
David Lee Glenn was born to Clarence and Ruby Marie (Courtright) Glenn on Sept. 7, 1946 in Hastings, and departed this life in Comanche, on Jan. 9, 2021 at the age of 73 years, 4 months and 2 days.
David grew up northeast of Temple, graduating from THS in 1965. He married Connie Kay Roberts on June 5, 1965 in Walters. They made their home in Duncan for a couple years and then moved to Walters where they raised two daughters. He was hired by Gene Wetzel on March 3, 1967 to work in the meter shop of Cotton Electric. David worked as a journeyman lineman for many years until becoming Supervisor of Cotton Electric Services in 1996. He retired on April 30, 2008 after 41 years with the company.
David was a member of First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed playing golf, reading, watching westerns, going to the casino and horse races. He also enjoyed Coca Cola, Bologna sandwiches, traveling with friends and spending time with his family. He actively served his community on the Walters City Council for 14 years, was a volunteer fireman for 20 years, served on the school board and coach little league softball and baseball.
He was preceded in death by beloved wife, Connie on Dec. 9, 2013, and his parents, Clarence and Ruby Glenn.
He is survived by 2 daughters: Kalee Jantzen of Walters, and Ginger LeBarre and husband Scott of Walters; six grandchildren and spouses: Ryan Linthicum of Walters; Anna Shivshanker and Avi of Houston, TX; Tyler Linthicum; Kyle Linthicum; and Nichole; Marisa Wrape and Colton; and Allie Rae LeBarre all of Walters; seven great-grandchildren: Kason, Caleb, Madelynn, Blakely, T.J., River and Rowan; two brothers and spouses: Richard and Joy Glenn of Temple; Jackey and Cindy Glenn of Norman; other relatives and many friends.
Memorial Donations can be made to the Walters Education Foundation, 418 S. Broadway, Walters, OK 73572.