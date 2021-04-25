It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of David Franklin Cummins, 71, of Lawton, on April 20, 2021.
David is survived by his loving wife, Lynda Vanbebber Cummins of Comanche; daughter Amanda Robertson; son-in-law, Mike, and his two beloved granddaughters: Allison and Kendall of Edmond, son Andrew Cummins and daughter-in-law Katherine, of Las Cruces, NM.
David is also survived by his siblings: Colleen Walker; Tom Cummins; and Joe Cummins as well as his aunt, Wanda Noble. David was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret “Trudy” Gertrude Cummins-Keiningham (née Dallas), his father, John “Jack” Jordan Cummins, and his stepfather, Weldon Watt “Kenny” Keiningham.
David graduated from Eisenhower High School and Cameron University. He proudly served for 20 years in the United States Army and retired as a Major in 1994. His family then returned to Lawton, which he considered his home.
David had many special friends from his childhood and military tours. To Randy DeYong, you are one-of-a-kind and David was blessed to have you as a lifelong friend. To Ed Burt, thank you for always being there when we needed you. Always putting others before himself, neither David’s pride in his family and friends, nor their love for them, could ever be diminished by his passing.
Services will be held at Whinery-Huddleston in Lawton, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 followed by military honors at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, at 11 a.m. the same day.