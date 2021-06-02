Graveside services for David Elliot, 78, Lawton, will be in the Walters Cemetery, Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2 p.m., Gary Hart officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Walters Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 485, Walters, OK 73572.
David Ray Elliott was born to James Roy “J.R.” and Mollie Ruth (Morrow) Elliott on Feb. 6, 1943 in Grandfield and departed this life in Lawton, on May 29, 2021 at the age of 78 years, 3 months and 23 days.
David grew up at Randlett, graduating from Big Pastured High School in 1961. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Southeastern and his master’s degree from Southwestern. On June 14, 1963 he married Nelda Carolyn Clark at Randlett Baptist Church. They made their home in Durant until finishing his bachelor’s and then moved to Lawton where he taught 4th and 5th grades at Woodland Hills and Pioneer Park for many years. He also had a side business called Gold Tree and Shrub Spraying.
David was a member of First Baptist Church in Lawton. He has been retired for a number of years and enjoyed golf and watching TV. He was also an avid football and basketball fan and enjoyed attending all of Cameron’s games for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his five siblings: Maxine Alessi, Corrine McKenzie, Gene Elliott, Wanda Bridges and Jackie Elliott.
David is survived by his wife, Nelda Elliott of the home; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.