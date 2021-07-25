Funeral service for David Earl Riley will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Justin Evans, Traditions Health and Hospice officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
David Earl Riley, 80, Lawton, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at his home. He was born May 29, 1941 in Crete, Nebraska to Earl Edward and Marie (Yant) Riley. He came to Lawton with his parents in 1947, and attended elementary school at Lincoln, McKinley and Howell schools and ran a paper route. He attended Lawton Jr. High and graduated from Lawton High School in 1959. While in high school he worked at Hankins Drive- In. He went on to attend Cameron Agricultural Jr. College, graduating in 1961. While attending Cameron, he worked for Sooner Freight. On Dec. 27, 1962, David married his high school sweetheart, Marianne Lucas. They lived in Norman, Oklahoma City and Cashion.
He and Marianne then moved to Norman where he earned his degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1964. While at OU, David started working for Lee-Way Freight in Oklahoma City, and a a short time later went to work for Yellow Freight as a rate and billing clerk. He retired from there in May of 2003. In 1975 David moved his family to Cashion, where they spent 28 happy years. They moved back to Lawton in 2003 after his retirement.
David enjoyed weekend day trips around Oklahoma with Marianne and Skipper his dog. He also enjoyed going to Galveston, Texas. When they lived in Cashion, he enjoyed having pool parties. David and Marianne enjoyed going to movies and football games. Specifically Nebraska football games. Together they made many trips to watch the Huskers play in Lincoln, Norman, Waco and Stillwater. GO HUSKERS !
David is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marianne Riley of the home; a son Carey Winston Riley and wife Tonya of Lawton; his sister, Dee Riley of Oklahoma City; a brother, Wayne Riley and wife, Yvonne of Crete, Nebraska and his sister-in-law, Connie Riley of Muskogee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Robert Riley; three aunts: Thelma Grasz; Marilyn Riley and Jean Riley; four uncles: Kenneth Riley; Vern Riley; Clayton Riley; Darrel Henning and a brother-in-law, Charles Roberts.
