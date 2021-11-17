David C. Dugan Nov 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, David C. Dugan, of Lawton, died at the age of 78 years after a short illness.He was a gospel preacher for the Church of Christ for over 38 years. Dave was also a veteran, having served in the United States Air Force for over 21 years.He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Margarette, children, David and Mary, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren as well as many other relatives and friends.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the 8th & Lee Church of Christ in Lawton, Oklahoma.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David C. Dugan Lawton Christianity Grandchild Memorial Service Lee Church Of Christ Sympathy Card Guest Book Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists