On Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, David C. Dugan, of Lawton, died at the age of 78 years after a short illness.

He was a gospel preacher for the Church of Christ for over 38 years. Dave was also a veteran, having served in the United States Air Force for over 21 years.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Margarette, children, David and Mary, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren as well as many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the 8th & Lee Church of Christ in Lawton, Oklahoma.

